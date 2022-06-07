Avril Lavigne to headline iHeartRadio festival after celebrating 20-year anniversary

Avril Lavigne has shared that she will be performing at the iHeartRadio festival in Las Vegas this September. "Can't wait to perform @iheartradio festival," she commented on an Instagram Story that revealed tickets will go on sale on 17 June 2022.

The festival takes place 23 and 24 September 2022. Joining Avril across the two-day festival will be Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Lionel Richie, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Sam Smith and The Black Keys.

Avril will perform on 24 September on the Daytime Stage with Maggie Rogers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Carly Pearce and Ryan Hurd.

Ryan Seacrest will host the show.

Avril has made an incredible comeback in recent years, and this past weekend celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album Let Go.

The singer shared the cover of the 2002 album, featuring Avril wearing her best early aughts grunge outfit along with a lengthy, heartfelt tribute to the album and everyone who made it possible.

Avril will perforrm on 24 September

"I will never be able to fully explain not only how much this album meant to me, but the monumental impact it has had on my life," she shared.

"It's hard to try and comprehend how, 20 years later, the songs I wrote as a 17 year old would still resonate with people today. It's pretty crazy," she thoughtfully expressed.

The pop punk star detailed the wild adventure that followed the album's debut, saying: "It put me on a path and took me places I never in my wildest dreams could have ever expected and I am thankful for it every single day."

Avril at the time of her album debut

She gave a sweet shoutout to those who guided her throughout the early stages of her career and beyond, writing: "I will always be grateful to you guys for letting me be myself. Also a massive thank you to everyone who played a role, big or small, in helping make this record the success that it was."

The Complicated hitmaker also added two incredible throwback photos of herself around the time of the debut, seen sporting her classic baggy cargo pants and an elastic choker.

