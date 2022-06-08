Hannah Hargrave
Senior Year's Rebel Wilson showed off her very toned physique in a new selfie as fans flooded her with praise following Wikipedia debacle.
Rebel Wilson took a break from her dazzling red carpet appearances to take a casual city stroll on Tuesday but her dressed down look still earned heaps of praise.
The Senior Year actress - who has lost an astonishing amount of weight since embarking on her 'Year of Health' - flashed her toned abs in a cropped top and baggy pants.
Rebel took a snapshot of herself as she walked past a shop window and simply captioned the image: "Gone fishing," suggesting she'd taken a break from the daily grind to do something different.
Her photo was met with a series of on-fire emojis and comments from fans telling her how amazing she looks and what an inspiration she is.
"Hot girl alert," wrote one, while a second said: "Just WOW," and a third added: "You've always been beautiful. Glad you feel good too."
The photo comes days after she revealed to her Instagram fans that she had stumbled upon her Wikipedia page, only to discover they were still using a photo frRebel flashed her abs in a stomach-baring top om before her 77lb weight loss.
Rebel flashed her abs in a stomach-baring top
She wrote: "Is someone having a laugh putting this as my Wikipedia picture? If anyone knows how to change this can you please add a recent photo."
Rebel added a crying with laughter emoji to show that she found it amusing.
Shortly afterwards, one of her loyal followers changed the image to one of her in a blue dress from recently and Rebel thanked them by uploading the snapshot on her stories.
Rebel noticed her Wikipedia photo was from before her weight loss
Rebel spoke to People about her weight loss and said: "It wasn't a goal to get to a certain weight. It was just being the healthiest version of myself. It was about dealing with the emotional issues that caused me to emotionally eat, and that's a process."
