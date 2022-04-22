Rebel Wilson rocks Gucci power suit for incredibly special outing The Senior Year star was the guest of honor

Rebel Wilson put on a show-stopping display on Friday when she attended the premiere of The Deb at the Australian Theatre for Young People in Sydney.

The 42-year-old was no doubt the guest of honor as she attended the event, held inside her namesake, The Rebel Theatre – with her close friend Brittany Hockley. Rebel looked perfectly polished in her cream Gucci suit, which featured her initials embroidered on the breast pocket.

She teamed her fashionable look with some matching pants, gold sandals, and Gucci's 'Marmont' bag, also in cream. Rebel's love of the luxury Italian brand hasn't gone unnoticed, with her gorgeous suit designed especially for her by the fashion house.

The outing was a special one for Rebel as the Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) named the brand-new purpose-built theatre after the actress following her one million dollars donation to ATYP to help them set up the new home.

Rebel is already an ATYP Ambassador and has been involved with the theatre company since she was 19 years old.

Rebel looked gorgeous in her Gucci suit

Back in January, Rebel shared a glimpse inside the new space on Instagram and couldn't wipe the smile from her face as she posed alongside the theatre's artistic director, Fraser.

She penned: "Was so pumped to visit the new Rebel Theatre today with The Australian Theatre for Young People’s Artistic Director Fraser! It’s opening in Sydney in just a few months' time!"

She added: "And in just a few weeks kids will be rehearsing here. It is such a special place for young Australians to showcase their creativity - love it! Can’t wait to see shows here @atyp_theatre."

Rebel and Brittany were all smiles on the red carpet

Fans were blown away by Rebel's news, with one responding: "Rebel this is remarkable! A gift that will never stop giving." A second said: "Fantastic Rebel. You giving back this way is amazing." A third added: "That’s super cool! You’re a true star Rebel!"

The ATYP and Rebel first announced the news of The Rebel Theatre back in September, with Rebel saying in a statement at the time: "ATYP changed the direction of my life. I found a community of like-minded people there.

"I was inspired by them. I was helped by their friendship. I was encouraged by all the directors, tutors, staff, peers – everyone. I want more people to experience that."

