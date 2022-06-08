Johnny Depp's lawyers Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez give first interview since trial on GMA The legal team told all

Johnny Depp's legal team members, Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez, appeared on Good Morning America for their first tell-all interview.

The two discussed more details of the defamation trial and how their victory against Amber Heard was received, opening up about the impact it had on their lives and finer details of the case.

VIDEO: Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez mouths 'wow' following verdict

Speaking with George Stephanopoulos, Camille said: "The key to victory was focusing on the facts and the evidence and Johnny's opportunity to speak the truth for the first time. It was six years in the making and I think he was able to connect with the jury and the general public.

Ben said regarding Johnny's reaction following the win: "He was over the moon, it was like the weight of the world had been taken off his shoulders. And I feel that finally, after six years, he's gotten his life back."

When asked by about their thoughts on the response from domestic violence advocates, Camille clarified: "I think it's disappointing. We're only speaking about what happened in this case. And the facts in this case were overwhelmingly positive for Johnny. And the verdict speaks for itself.

"I think our response to that is we encourage any victim to come forward, domestic violence has no gender," she stated regarding the assertion that the verdict is harmful to other such cases.

Ben and Camille became social media sensations during the trial

George also asked them about what they thought of Amber's presence and demeanor during the trial, with Camille responding: "I think that her impression on the jury was...what it was.

"Something that we focused on in that cross-examination was using her words against her. It was important to us that any question that was asked was tied to something she had said previously. And the jury got to see, the world got to see and hear, from Ms Heard in that relationship on every single topic."

Ben continued: "There was a real contrast. Johnny took ownership of a lot of things. And it seemed at times that while [Amber] had an answer for everything and she wasn't taking accountability for anything. And I think that made a difference."

The pair were also asked about the announcement by Amber's lawyers to appeal the verdict given her inability to pay the sum.

Camille also received a promotion after the trial verdict was declared

While they did say they were unable to disclose details, they clarified that this was "never about money for Mr. Depp" and was about his reputation.

The GMA anchor also asked whether they'd be appealing the one count of the defamation verdict that fell in Amber's favor, to which Ben simply stated once more that the verdict "fell overwhelmingly in Johnny's favor."



