Johnny Depp surprises fans with exciting news following Amber Heard lawsuit win

Johnny Depp surprised fans by joining TikTok on Monday following his $15million lawsuit win against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Despite rarely appearing on social media, the 58-year-old actor has already amassed a staggering 3 million followers. In his bio, Johnny has written: "Occasional Thespian."

WATCH: Johnny playing alongside Jeff Beck at Sheffield City Hall

Regardless of his impressive following, the star is yet to post a single video. The actor isn't currently following anyone and hasn't liked any videos either. The news comes after Johnny became a phenomenon on the social video platform during his trial, with many fans posting regular observations and updates.

Fans went wild on Twitter with one enthusiast writing: "I swear only Johnny Depp could've got me to join TikTok."

A second wrote: "Guys did Johnny Depp just receive 1 million followers on TikTok in one day?! Holy moly…wow!!"

A third penned: "I can't believe I'm having to dig out my old TikTok for a 58-year-old."

Fans were stunned by the news

The revelation comes after Johnny won his lawsuit against Amber last week following a six-week trial that was live-streamed online. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was awarded compensatory damages of $10million and a further five million dollars in punitive damages.

Following the verdict, Johnny said in a statement that he was “humbled” that the jury had “given [him his] life back”.

Johnny was awarded £8million ($15million)

He added: "False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career."

The 58-year-old was spotted celebrating his win outside a pub in Newcastle alongside his friends including fellow rocker, Jeff Beck, and singer, Sam Fender.

Onlookers described him as "very friendly and polite", with one noting: "I got to speak to him briefly - he was getting mobbed. But he was the nicest guy I have met in my life."

