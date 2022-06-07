Johnny Depp releases heartfelt statement thanking fans days after Amber Heard trial win The Pirates of the Caribbean star is reveling in his victory

Johnny Depp has released an emotional statement thanking his fans days after winning the challenging court drama with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Following his record-breaking debut on TikTok, in which he amassed over 3 million followers in mere hours, the actor shared a social media message which read: "To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together.

"We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you.

"So, thank you. My love & respect, JD," he concluded.

The TikTok post featured clips of his performance in the UK prior to the verdict and a scene of him on a typewriter writing out the message he released after his victory, and even had moments of fans showing up with banners in support.

Johnny made his TikTok debut with an emotional statement

The clip quickly amassed over 2 million views and almost a million likes two hours after it went up, with his follower base growing to well over 4 million as of writing.

The actor isn't currently following anyone and hasn't liked any videos either. The news comes after Johnny became a phenomenon on the social video platform during his trial, with many fans posting regular observations and updates.

Fans went wild on Twitter after he joined, with one enthusiast writing: "I swear only Johnny Depp could've got me to join TikTok."

A second wrote: "Guys did Johnny Depp just receive 1 million followers on TikTok in one day?! Holy moly…wow!!"

The actor was awarded $15million

A third penned: "I can't believe I'm having to dig out my old TikTok for a 58-year-old."

