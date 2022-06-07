Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft reveals what really happened after the trial verdict Elaine was part of the actress' legal team

Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft made her television debut shortly after the verdict was reached in the high-profile Johnny Depp defamation trial.

Appearing on CBS Mornings, Elaine had a lot to say, and made quite the impression in the process.

At one point, CBS Mornings co-anchor Nate Burleson told the lawyer to "look in the mirror" after she blamed Johnny's celebrity status for impacting the verdict, which was in his favor.

She said: "We had cameras in the courtroom. Here, we had not only did we have a group of Depp fans that were there every day, 100 were allowed in, they lined up at one in the morning for wristbands to be in that courtroom, but we had everything on camera, and we had tremendous social media that was very, very, very much against Amber."

Nate replied: "I am a former NFL player, and after a hard loss, it's easy to wake up and point to the other side. Oftentimes, I realized (that) the better thing to do was to look in the mirror.

Amber Heard's lawyer discussed Johnny Depp's fans playing a part in the verdict

"What mistakes did I make as a player? What mistakes did our coaching staff made [sic]? And then how can we improve from there."

During the interview, Elaine also called the verdict a "major setback for women", the lawyer revealed what Amber did when she left the courtroom.

Elaine Bredehoft was by Amber Heard's side during the trial

"One of the first things she said when she came back from the verdict when we went into the conference room, was 'I am so sorry to all these women,'" she recalled.

"She felt like she had let down all of these women because she had more evidence than most people do. And yet they still didn't believe her."

Amber leaving court with sister Whitney Heard

She added: "Amber had an enormous amount of evidence, although a lot of it was suppressed in this case as opposed to the U.K. But look at all the women who have no evidence. All these women who suffer from domestic violence, domestic abuse, and they don't have evidence.

"And basically what this jury said is unless you pull out your cell phone and you tape record your spouse beating you, you're out of luck."

