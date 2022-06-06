Amber Heard's sister breaks silence with supportive message amid Johnny Depp trial The defamation trial against Amber Heard and Johnny Depp reached its conclusion last week

Amber Heard has been keeping a low profile since the outcome of the defamation trial against Johnny Depp was announced last week.

However, on Sunday, her sister Whitney Heard took to Instagram to share a defiant message in support of her.

Whitney shared a picture with the hashtag 'I stand with Amber Heard' and wrote a lengthy tribute alongside it.

VIDEO: Amber Heard speaks out in defamation trial

It read: "I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can't speak to the things that happen behind closed doors.

"We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless. I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side.

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Heard spoke out following the defamation trial outcome

"I'm so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side… #istandwithamberheard."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Sending you and Amber love," while several more simply responded with love heart emojis. "Sending love your way," another remarked.

Amber Heard's sister was by her side throughout the trial

Amber has been off social media since the trial outcome but did post a statement shortly after the jury reached their verdict on Thursday.

It read: "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.

"It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated.

"It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.

Amber and Johnny Depp were married for 15 months

"I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK.

"I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly."

