Carson Daly is hailed for his bravery after speaking out about his mental health struggles The Today star has been incredibly open

Carson Daly is a popular TV star and doting family man and so it's easy to assume he has a near perfect life.

However, the Today star bravely opened up about his struggles with panic attacks in a recent interview with USA Today, ahead of a new mental health series on the NBC daytime show.

Sharing a clip of his interview on Instagram, Carson wrote: "Thank you @todayshow & @usatoday for shining a light on such an important topic that impacts so many suffering in silence.

"You're not alone & it’s ok to not be ok. We’re all in this together. If you need #mentalhealth services try @projecthealthyminds. Link in bio #MindMatters."

Carson's Today co-stars were quick to send their support, with Savannah Guthrie writing: "So proud of you." Fellow TV star Kit Hoover also responded, writing: "Mental wellness is such an important subject."

Today's Carson Daly opened up about his mental health

In his interview, the dad-of-four said: "You may know me from MTV or as a celebrity of whatever you think of me. You may think my life's perfect. I've got kids. I always look happy on TV or when you watch me on The Voice. But that's just not how it works. It's not like that."

Carson Daly has an incredibly supportive team on Today

He added: "On The Voice, when I'm live on Monday nights, most of the time, my right hand is in my right pocket, and I'm literally gripping onto the flesh of my thigh because I'm waiting for a high-panic moment to pass."

The TV star with his family

In the new Mind Matter series on Today, Carson has spoken to a number of people who have been impacted by mental health.

He said of the series, which he called "inspiring": "I shared my story haphazardly one day, and now this mental health area has become kind of my place at NBC News and within the show and the creation of Mind Matters to find other stories of people like me, whether they're famous or not."

