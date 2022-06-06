Al Roker and son Nick give Today's new royal podcast their seal of approval - exclusive first look The Today family are incredibly close

Al Roker and his son Nick are spending quality time together ahead of the Today star's son's move to college in September.

And one way in which they are doing that is listening to a popular new podcast closely connected to Al.

The TV star has been showing his support for Today co-star Keir Simmons, who has recently launched the show's royal podcast, Born to Rule: When Charles Is King.

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker's son Nick receive incredible news

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Keir told us: "Al Roker told me his son is listening and loving the podcast."

He added modestly: "I have no idea over here in London whether he means it or is simply being nice, but it doesn’t matter because Al is just the best in the business. A truly extraordinary human."

Al Roker and son Nick are fans of Today's Keir Simmon's new royal podcast

He continued: "I want to organise a Jubilee for Al Roker, he is an absolute diamond."

Keir also opened up about his excitement at launching his new podcast, telling us: "I get to really bring people into my world. To feast on historical details and modern day tensions. I am learning along with the listener and I love that."

Keir Simmon's podcast focuses on Prince Charles and the future of the royal family

Summing up his podcast, he explained: "It's a journey into the future of the Royal family…asking the questions that people might be asking in five years time. You heard it here first!"

Throughout the podcast episodes, Keir explores Prince Charles’ long-awaited reign as all eyes turn to the royals and asks what a modern monarchy would look like.

Keir with Hoda Kotb

During the series, Keir talks to royal insiders and journalists on the beat include former member of Princess Diana’s security team Ken Wharfe, writers Tina Brown and Tom Bower, podcast host and royal commentator Kristen Meinzer and more.

