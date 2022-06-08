Jada Pinkett Smith shares empowering conversation with Queen Latifah regarding appearance struggles The actress provided her support

Jada Pinkett Smith was joined on the latest episode of Red Table Talk by none other than award-winning actress and rapper Queen Latifah.

The group, including her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, spoke about the stigma surrounding weight and obesity and the singer's own struggles with the subject.

VIDEO: Jada Pinkett Smith tears up as she talks alopecia with grieving mother

A segment of their discussion included Jada asking Latifah whether she'd been shamed for her appearance.

"La, was there ever a time where you felt like your size was scrutinized publicly," to which she responded: "I've been publicly scrutinized my entire career.

"I just came out the door looking different. It's like, who's this girl with these African clothes on and no shoes on her feet?"

While the panel initially remained somber and supportive, her response sparked laughter from the group as they took to praising her look for how revolutionary it was at the time.

"I thought it was hot," Jada said, to which her daughter agreed: "Hell yeah!" She continued: "I thought it was hot, you know what I'm saying?"

Latifah added: "They been trying to figure me out from the jump!"

In their conversation, they also opened up about when the Chicago actress discovered she had problems with her weight, sharing her conversation with a personal trainer.

"She was showing me different body types and was like, 'this is what your BMI is, this is what your weight is, and you fall into this category of obesity'."

She even explained that she was told that she was "30% over where I needed to be" and found the strength to work from that.

Snippets from the episode were shared by Jada on social media, who wrote: "The one and only @queenlatifah joins us at the Red Table THIS WEDNESDAY to discuss her new mission and partnership with Its Bigger Than Me to help break the stigma and misinformation around obesity.

"Queen shares her personal struggles and stigmas she's had to face around her weight. It's an eye opening conversation."

