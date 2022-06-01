Jada Pinkett-Smith opens up like never before in emotional statement about Will Smith altercation - details The star had an important message

Jada Pinkett-Smith has finally made the long-awaited statement fans have been keen to hear regarding the infamous Oscars altercation between her husband, Will Smith, and comedian Chris Rock.

The star had briefly acknowledged the slap shortly after the Academy Awards, revealing to fans her family's plans of healing.

Now she is finally addressing the instantly-viral moment head on, taking to none other than her iconic Red Table Talk to do so, and opening up about her wishes for both Will and Chris.

She didn't hesitate to get right into it, addressing the camera at the very beginning of the episode to say: "About Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile."

Keeping it brief, Jada pleaded with viewers: "With the state of the world today, we need 'em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever."

The actress concluded the bold statement by opening up about her family's plans to move on from the highly-discussed incident, saying: "Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that's [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."

The emotional conversation

Addressing the tumultuous night was quite timely, as the latest episode was centered around people struggling with alopecia, a condition Jada herself was diagnosed with.

Her alopecia and hairstyle of choice was the brunt of Chris' insensitive joke that propelled Will to walk on stage and slap him.

Both Will and Chris have already addressed the incident

Because of the actress' alopecia, she opts to keep her head shaved, and the comedian alluded to her participating in a hypothetical G.I. Jane sequel, which sees Demi Moore sporting a similar bald hairstyle.

Jada is paying it forward with her episode, inviting other people with alopecia to share their emotional stories, for which she was commended by fans, who wrote: "Well done Jada!!" as well as: "This is so needed!! Thank you!"

