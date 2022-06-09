Chris Rock breaks social media silence following big career announcement after Will Smith altercation The comedian shared a poster of his and Dave Chapelle's upcoming show

Chris Rock has finally broken his silence, days after it was revealed that he and fellow comedian Dave Chappelle would be uniting for a joint show in London later this year.

Taking to his Instagram, the star confirmed the exciting news himself, sharing a promotional poster for the shows.

"Dave Chapelle, Chris Rock, 3 & 4 September, The O2 Arena, London," the yellow and black poster reads.

Captioning it, Chris added: "This is really happening."

Chris Rock shared a post featuring the poster of his and Dave Chapelle's upcoming show

Chris, who earlier this year was struck on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith, was inundated with messages of support from friends and fans.

Fellow comedian Ali Wong simply shared a praising emoji, whilst Busta Rhymes shared several head blown emojis.

A follower added: "This is going to be amazing … so want to go," whilst another remarked: "Turn the O2 into the O3."

One couldn't help but joke: "Gonna need the avengers to guard this stage."

Chris and Dave have been friends for years

At the Oscars in March, Chris was slapped across the face by Will after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, seemingly unaware that she suffers from alopecia.

In May, Dave was performing as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles when he was "tackled" by a man who rushed onto the stage.

Chris and Dave's announcement comes after they each joked about their altercations during an appearance at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood.

During Dave's performance, he reportedly told Chris: "At least you got smacked by someone of repute. I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair."

Jada Pinkett Smith recently addressed Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Chris reportedly laughed and referred to Will as "soft".

Will's wife Jada finally addressed the incident during a recent episode of her Red Table Talk series. The actress had briefly acknowledged the slap shortly after the Academy Awards, revealing to fans her family's plans of healing.

But last week she finally spoke about the moment, telling viewers: "About Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile."