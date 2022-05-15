Wanda Sykes talks still being 'traumatized' by Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars incident The comedian is still upset

Wanda Sykes revealed recently to audiences in Floriday that like many others in the industry, she still hasn't been able to completely process the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars incident.

While in the middle of her comedy tour, the comedian made a stop at Orlando, where she delivered a set spanning a variety of topics, from racism and gun control to abortion rights and gay rights.

VIDEO: Will Smith assaults Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

However, she also briefly touched on her continued reaction to the infamous moment where, as one of the night's co-hosts, she bore witness to Will slapping Chris after a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

"I'm still traumatized," she said during her set. "I can't talk about it, I get emotional." She even added that she felt a lot of frustration toward the King Richard actor.

"I couldn't believe he was still sitting there, like an [expletive]," she said. "Shouldn't you be sitting there with a lawyer or LAPD?"

Wanda spoke about the incident during her tour stop in Orlando

The 58-year-old actress first broke her silence on the incident during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing she found the whole incident "gross."

She added: "And for them to let [Will] stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his award, I was like, 'How gross is this?' This sends the wrong message."

Wanda even talked of feeling bad for "my friend Chris," mentioning that he came up and apologized to her with a hug at an Oscars afterparty, saying: "It was supposed to be your night. You and Amy and Regina were doing such a great job. I'm so sorry this is now gonna be about this."

Will capped his night with a win for Best Actor moments after the shocking event, even receiving a standing ovation from the crowd as he tearfully spoke of protecting his family.

The hosts were left quite upset by the event

Since then, he has publicly apologized to the Academy and to Chris, following it up with a resignation from the Academy, who banned him from any of their events for the next ten years.

