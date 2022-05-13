Chris Rock jokes he has finally 'regained hearing' after Will Smith's Oscars slap Chris is on tour

Chris Rock has joked that he finally regained his hearing following the slap from Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars.

Speaking on stage in London, Chris addressed the incident and joked about the lasting effects of the assault which shocked the world. "I'm okay, if anybody was wondering," Chris shared. "Got most of my hearing back."

WATCH: Will Smith assaults Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

The Telegraph reported that he continued: "Don't expect me to talk about the [expletive]. I'll talk about it at some point … on Netflix. Your tickets were expensive, but not that expensive."

Will struck Chris after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith's hair loss. The 50-year-old suffers from alopecia and Will was far from impressed by the quip.

The King Richard star, who went on to win Best Actor at the awards ceremony, has since released a statement apologizing for his actions and he has been banned from any Academy events for the next decade.

The Academy also released a statement apologizing for how the situation was handled, writing: "We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast."

Will stormed the stage after Chris Rock poked fun at Will's wife

The Men in Black actor has had a number of his projects paused following the shocking incident.

Netflix have halted production on thriller movie, Fast and Loose, in which he was set to star as a crime boss who loses his memory, Sony has paused development on Bad Boys 4 and Apple TV+ won't comment on the film, Emancipation, which is due for release in 2022.

The comedy This Joka on The Roku Channel was not renewed for another season.

