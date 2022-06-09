Jennifer Lopez gives rare glimpse into relationship with Ben Affleck as he makes surprise cameo in Halftime documentary He has always looked out for her!

The debut of Jennifer Lopez' highly-anticipated Halftime documentary, which follows her multi-decade career with a focus on her Super Bowl Halftime performance in 2020, has finally arrived.

HELLO! had the opportunity to attend the global premiere as part of opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival, and as excited crowds gathered around the iconic United Palace Theater in New York, the singer, actress, dancer and entertainer proved nothing was off-limits, giving an incredible insight into her relationship with Ben Affleck in the process.

The documentary reveals an intimate glimpse into the inner workings of the star, and how as a Latina, she struggled to not only make a name for herself, but prove to Hollywood – and herself – that she was enough.

While several scenes throughout the film prompted clapping and cheers from the audience, the moment Ben made his surprise cameo, viewers were too taken aback by the rare appearance and candidness from the actor.

Though brief, his presence was as sweet as it gets, and he showed off just how protective he always has been over his fiancée, from when they were first engaged two decades ago, to now.

The heartfelt moment came during a moment where throwback clips were being shown of how different talk show hosts, comedy shows, and the media unfairly treated J.Lo, even after she had made a name for herself and had multiple blockbuster hits under her name.

The star donned a jaw-dropping Tom Ford gown for the event

As the camera showed Ben in a confessional style setting, he recalled telling his fiancée: "Doesn't this bother you?"

In turn, the Marry Me actress revealed her strength and how far her roots have taken her, and he shared that she would always simply say that she is Latina, and that she couldn't be bothered to pay attention.

The documenatry also focused on her daughter's influence during her Super Bowl Performance as well as her Puerto Rican roots

At the end of the night, the Let's Get Loud hitmaker treated guests to a performance by the little girls that performed alongside her during the Halftime show, which she made clear throughout the documentary was one of the most important parts to her about her performance.

Unexpectedly camera shy, she was a woman of few words, and simply told the audience at the end: "I love you, thank you so much! I didn't plan to say anything, I was going to sneak out!"

