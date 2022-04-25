Ben Affleck breaks his silence about dating rumors with Selling Sunset star It's the second time he goes viral over his time on Raya

Ben Affleck is a committed and engaged man, and he is putting rumors about his dating history officially to rest.

Shortly after his long awaited second engagement to Jennifer Lopez, proposing with a massive green diamond ring, talk about his dating history and time spent on dating apps began circulating.

The rumors were exacerbated when Selling Sunset's season five came out with a bang, and put the actor on the spot when one of its cast members claimed she exchanged flirty texts with him prior to his reunion with his now fiancée.

The app in question is Raya, an uber exclusive dating app typically reserved for celebrities, influencers, and others with a large social media following.

Emma Hernan, who first joined the popular reality show about real estate agency The Oppenheim Group, revealed to fellow agent Chrishell Stausse during the fifth episode of the season that she had matched with the 49-year-old on Raya.

She revealed that: "He may or may not have been texting me," and suggested he: "May or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times."

Emma became quick friends with Chrishell when she joined the show in it's fourth installment

The reality star claimed they never met in person, though they bonded over the fact that both previously lived in Boston when they first matched in 2019.

Now the father-of-three is clearing things up, and one of his reps told People that: "Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years."

JLo and Ben were recently spotted looking for houses to buy, including a historic Los Angeles estate

He previously went viral for another interaction on the app, when a selfie video he supposedly sent to someone was leaked where he spoke closely to the camera claiming his profile was real.

He made fun of the rumors and tried to turn his participation in the app into a good cause, joking: "HA, you got me. I'm dating," on Instagram and later teaming up with the app, writing: ''I'm making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don't have the resources and need help. @raya, you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate."

