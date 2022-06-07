Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take their five children shopping - and they're so grown up The seven had a fun day together

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck usually prefer to keep their kids out of the spotlight and are notoriously private about their social media exposure as well.

However, during a rare sighting, Ben was seen out with his three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, ten, at the mall.

They were joined by their dad's fiancée Jennifer Lopez and her two children, twins Max and Emme, 14, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The party-of-seven were enjoying a relaxed day at the mall, out browsing for items for the home, and the kids were quite unrecognizable.

Violet, who was the only one wearing a mask, was almost as tall as her father, even styling out her outfit in the most chic manner with wide-legged jeans and a beret.

Seraphina and Samuel opted for comfier and baggier options, while Emme sported voluminous curls and Max seemed to be busy with his phone.

Jennifer and Ben prefer to keep their kids out of the spotlight

The parents were observed doting on their kids and helping them with their shopping, once also pausing for frozen yogurt, and they looked like quite the happy family.

Jennifer announced her engagement to Ben on 8 April, sharing an emotional video in her On the JLo newsletter that showed her crying while admiring her 8.5 carat, natural green cushion modified brilliant-cut diamond ring, reported to be worth $5million.

This marks the second time Ben and JLo have been engaged. The pair split in 2003 before they walked down the aisle, but rekindled their romance in 2021, 19 years after they initially began dating.

The singer gave her family a shout-out at the end of her speech

The superstar singer even gave her Gigli co-star and her kids a shout-out after being presented the Generation Award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, saying at the end of her speech: "Thank you so much. And to Ben and everyone at home, wait for me to have dinner. I will be home by 7!"

