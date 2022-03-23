Jennifer Lopez makes rare appearance with Ben Affleck and children as she talks overcoming negativity The couple made it a family affair with his son, too

Jennifer Lopez made positive strides on Tuesday when she received the iHeartRadio Icon Award and her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, and her daughter were right there to support her.

The Jenny From the Block hitmaker took to the stage at the star-studded bash at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles as Ben and Emme cheered her on.

JLo's daughter wasn't the only family member to join them either as Ben's son, Samuel, from his marriage to Jennifer Garner was also with them.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez wows in figure-hugging nude jumpsuit

They were all beaming with delight as the singer then dedicated her acceptance speech to all her fans saying: "I wish I could tell you that the awards are the most important things to me but that is not true."

She continued: "Because of you I get to do what I love the most in life, and that is the most wonderful blessing. That is the gift you give me, and I want to say thank you."

Jennifer concluded her emotional speech by adding: "ICON, I-C-O-N, I Can Overcome Negativity, and so can you, every single moment. And let me tell you something else, I am just getting started."

Jennifer was cheered on by Ben, his son, and her daughter Emme



The family outing comes just days after it was reported that the reunited love birds have bought a $55million Bel Air mansion together.

Ben - who has two daughters with his ex-wife too - reconciled in 2021 almost 20 years after they first dated.

They are now said to be investing in an incredible property in the star-studded neighborhood, where Jennifer already has a $28million home nearby.

Ben shares his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner

The 1.2 acre estate has plenty to offer Jennifer, Ben and their blended families, including ten bedrooms and 17 bathrooms spread across nearly 20,000 square feet of living space.

The three-level home has all the amenities you would expect from an A-list property, such as a movie theatre, wine cellar and gym, along with a private security suite for a full-time bodyguard.

Outside, there is an infinity pool, a putting green and pristine gardens, complete with a full outdoor kitchen and BBQ area, and a guest house.

