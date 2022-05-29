Jennifer Lopez wows in form-fitting dress with an extra special meaning to her and Ben Affleck Plus she has the perfect accessory to go with it!

Jennifer Lopez is having no problem styling her brand new green engagement ring, plus honoring her fiancé Ben Affleck and his proposal to her in the sweetest way.

The star gave the most subtle yet heartwarming of tributes to Ben with her latest outfit choice, and though her fabulous look is not surprising given her impossibly chic style, it carries more meaning than one would think.

The singer gave an impressive glimpse into her massive walk-in closet, and as she tried on different outfits and chose her looks for the weekend, there's one that undoubtedly stood out.

J.Lo absolutely stunned fans by wearing a long, green dress with a fitted waist and cut-outs that created a plunging neckline.

While she has certainly worn more glamorous and extravagant dresses than this one, it's its green color that holds a special meaning in her heart.

The Marry Me actress has previously shared how green has always been a "lucky color" for her, and her new fiancé proved just how well he knows her by proposing with a rare green diamond, making the color all the more special for her.

Drew Barrymore further detailed just how much the color means to her while discussing the exciting April engagement on The Drew Barrymore Show.

She not only reminded fans of the iconic Versace dress J.Lo wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards, but also revealed a little known fact about the mom-of-two's house.

She explained that: "She has a big piece of Barabra Kruger art that has green hummingbirds," as well as that she has previously said: "Green is a good color for an important, meaningful, significant one."

Fans were quick to agree how well the emerald hue suits the Let's Get Loud hitmaker, writing: "Green is always golden on you!" and: "The most gorgeous woman I've ever seen," as well as: "Love the green!!!"

