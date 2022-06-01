Jennifer Lopez wows in black bikini and heels for stunning new photos The Marry Me actress looked amazing

Jennifer Lopez had fans not knowing where to look when she shared some stunning photos on Tuesday.

The Marry Me actress looked phenomenal posing poolside in a black bikini that showcased her gym-honed physique. She paired her two-piece with a long silk robe and heels that added height to her petite frame.

Jennifer accessorized with oversized sunglasses and some gold jewelry and wore her long honey-blonde hair down in loose waves.

Captioning the sultry images, she wrote: "Summer mode activated #BehindTheScenes." Jennifer's fans went wild for the photos, with many left speechless over her head-turning appearance. "I'M LITERALLY SPEECHLESS!" replied one.

Others could simply comment with lovestruck and flame emojis. Some followers were able to pull a sentence together, with one commenting: "It just doesn't get any hotter. Love you babe." A second said: "I'M DEAD!"

Jennifer stunned fans in her black bikini

A third added: "She's in her fifties… FIFTIES!!" A fourth responded: "Amazing. I'm crying."

The singer's sneak peek behind the scenes is courtesy of her promotion with Virgin Voyages, which sees her as the face of a new giveaway.

The incredible prize is to win a fully paid voyage on either Scarlet Lady (out of Miami) or Valiant Lady (out of Barcelona) anytime between July and October of 2022.

Jennifer marked Memorial Day with these gorgeous photos

The description reads: "Jennifer Lopez thinks you deserve a restorative, seafaring vacation — and we agree. So together, we're gifting 1000 lucky Sailors the opportunity to set sail on our exclusively adult voyage out of either Miami or Barcelona.

"All you have to do is take this quick quiz (and pssst, there's no such thing as a wrong answer!) and you'll be entered to win. It's sea-breezy like that."

Meanwhile, Jennifer's new post comes after she marked Memorial Day with another gorgeous photo that saw her rocking a red, white, and blue Valentino mini dress. She wrote: "Join me today in honoring all the service women and men who served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom."

