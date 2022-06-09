Ginger Zee shares shocking video of tornadoes ravaging Ohio The ABC meteorologist revealed there had been two reported tornadoes

Ginger Zee has shared a shocking new video with fans taken on the ground in Ohio after two tornadoes ravaged local areas.

The ABC meteorologist revealed there had been two reported tornadoes during the nearly 200 severe storm reports across the southeastern states of the country.

"OHIO TORNADO: 2 reported tornadoes of the nearly 200 severe storm reports from Childress, TX to Stafford, VA (most were damaging wind). Thankfully no serious injuries were reported in Darke County, Ohio where this video was taken by Phillip Campbell via @storyfulvideo," Ginger captioned the post.

"Second video from damage at a Meijer distribution center, thankfully no workers seriously injured: Tipp City, Ohio. @severestudios / John Humphress."

Fans were quick to share their horror at the video and the current climate changes they were seeing in their own areas.

"Beautiful footage and I'm so glad there were no serious injuries.," commented one fan as another shared: "Thanks for sharing this and thanks for keeping us safe."

Ginger shared these videos with fans

After ten years, Ginger has become the face of environmentalism as ABC News' Chief Meteorologist and Climate Unit Managing Editor, using her passion and knowledge to encourage the more than eight million viewers to think differently about their relationship with everything from food to fashion.

Growing up composting on a farm, she lived a very different life to her friends and credits a summer of watching thunderstorms over Lake Michigan for her desire to "put together the puzzle" of the weather.

Ginger Zee has become the face of environmentalism

For Earth Day 2022, Ginger spoke to HELLO! and shared how "hopeful" she was in the beginning of her career that she would get tot talk about climate change with viewers.

"I was ready! I grew up composting on a small farm and I didn't know growing up I was different to the rest of the world until I went to university," she said.

"We had geothermal heat and wood burning fires, we used very little electricity, it is just part of the fabric of who I am."

