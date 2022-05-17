Ginger Zee provides rare insight into challenging work assignment The ABC star goes above and beyond

Ginger Zee has been known to take on some truly extreme assignments for Good Morning America, and gave a glimpse at one that even she deemed to be tough.

The meteorologist took to Instagram with a throwback clip from a previous assignment for ABC's Nightline that saw her as part of a fishing expedition, specifically crabs.

VIDEO: Ginger Zee braves the elements

Ginger immersed herself into the job that took place in Alaska, acting as one of the crew members, helping pass around pungent-smelling produce and battling the choppy waves.

She was all suited up and was resilient even then, although was still having a tough time, even shown getting seasick at one point on the other side of the boat.

"Throwing it back to one of my favorite and I think top three most challenging assignments — @deadliestcatch…," she shared.

Ginger threw it back to one of her most challenging assignments

"EVERY TIME I eat or see crab, I think of these folks. And their incredibly dangerous and difficult work."

Fans were spooked but also suitably impressed, as one wrote: "I remember that. That was very cool and great of you to see how hard they work."

Another said: "It sure is rocking out there," with a third adding: "I remember that piece. You were a champ on the boat except for the sea sickness," and a fourth also commented: "OMG! That's on my husband's bucket list!!! I don't talk about paying for crab after watching that show. But unfortunately, THEY don't get as much $ as they deserve for the risk taken."

ABC's chief meteorologist has embarked on some truly scary assignments in the past, from those requiring her to take on hurricanes and floods, to sharing horrifying stories of wildfires around the country.

The GMA star frequently braves the elements

Ginger even joked on Live with Kelly and Ryan about what it was like for her on vacation and whether people would question something was going wrong at a place she visited, to which she added: "Or they say 'we don't want you here,' and I'm like 'okay!'"

