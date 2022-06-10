David Beckham risks the wrath of Victoria Beckham by sharing their 'annoying' habits The couple have been married for nearly 23 years

David Beckham was reunited with his long-time friend and fellow Manchester United teammate Gary Neville, giving fans a rare insight into their friendship - and some rather telling home truths.

MORE: Victoria Beckham fawns over David Beckham as he treats her to the ultimate welcome home surprise

During a fan Q&A on The Overlap, the former professional footballer was forced to reveal his annoying habits that his wife Victoria Beckham cannot stand. "I've got this [clears throat], she doesn't love that," he shared. "I've not always done it, maybe for the last 15 years."

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Beckham reveals his habit that annoys Victoria Beckham

However, David was quick to point out the fashion designer's flaws, saying: "There's probably a couple of other things that I do and she's not… as in, I'm very clean and she's not."

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals the secret to happy marriage with David Beckham

SEE: David and Victoria Beckham's enduring love story in photos

Quickly confirming his wife is isn't unhygienic, he jokingly added: "She washes, from time to time.'"

The dad-of-four went on to address claims that his wife had dressed him and influenced his sense of style over the years. He explained: "People always thought Victoria had a big influence over what I was wearing or hairstyles or tattoos. I always made the decision of wearing a full leather outfit or full denim outfit. I loved fashion."

The couple have been married for nearly 23 years

Asked about his numerous tattoos, David claimed he currently has 81 inkings and that his children's names are his favourites. "I probably have 81 now, individual 81," he said.

"The first one was Brooklyn on the bottom of my back, the second one was the angel. I was sleeping at your house at the time and it stuck to your bed." He added: "It's hard to pick a favourite one... kid's names... and Victoria's. Throw that one in."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.