David and Victoria Beckham pen heartfelt message to newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot on Saturday

After the first pictures from Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding were released in Vogue, the groom's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, took to Instagram to pen heartfelt messages to the newlyweds alongside some of the exclusive images.

MORE: Is Brooklyn Beckham taking fiancee Nicola Peltz's family name after marriage?

The happy couple married in a lavish Palm Beach wedding, which was attended by the likes of Spice Girls stars Mel B and Mel C as well as Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and Gordon Ramsay.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding - all the details

Sharing a candid black and white image of the bride and groom walking into their reception party, doting dad David remarked: "Congratulations Mr & Mrs Beckham [heart emoji] welcome to the family @nicolaannepeltz. Love you Bust. @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham's bride Nicola Peltz's jaw-dropping wedding dress is so unexpected

SEE: Victoria Beckham celebrates family occasion - but Brooklyn Beckham appears to be missing

Meanwhile, fashion designer Victoria gushed: "Congratulations Mr and Mrs Beckham X Welcome to the family [series of heart emojis] x." Upon seeing the tribute, new daughter-in-law Nicola replied: "Thank you!!"

Brooklyn's younger brother Romeo uploaded a picture of himself with the groom, their brother Cruz and dad David looking suave in their suits. "The boys [heart emoji] congratulations @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz [heart emoji]."

Victoria and David Beckham both posted this snap of the newlyweds

Brooklyn, 23, posted a picture of his wife, which he simply titled "my beautiful bride". Meanwhile, Nicola put a picture of herself with her father on her Instagram account, with the message: "Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life. You're the wind beneath my wings."

MORE: David Beckham's moving speech at son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding revealed

MORE: Nicola Peltz shares first romantic photograph from wedding to Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn had been dating Transformers actress Nicola, 27, for two years before they married over the weekend. Their wedding was easily the most anticipated celebrity wedding of the year, with the couple having to postpone their nuptials for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple tied the knot on Saturday

They enjoyed a three-day celebration, hosting a reception dinner on Friday evening where they spent the night apart before reuniting at the altar. They tied the knot at Nicola's father Nelson Peltz's Mountsorrel estate in Palm Beach, Florida which is reportedly worth a whopping $103 million (£76 million).

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.