David Beckham sparks reaction with flirty message to wife Victoria after son Brooklyn's wedding The couple's eldest son married on Saturday

David Beckham delighted fans when he shared a stunning photo with his wife Victoria Beckham from their son Brooklyn's wedding, which took place on Saturday.

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham pen heartfelt message to newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola

The gorgeous picture, which was released by Vogue, showed the power couple walking hand-in-hand down the aisle as they headed towards their seats ahead of the nuptials.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off stunning metallic dress designed for son Brooklyn's wedding

"Looking good Mrs Beckham [heart emoji] @victoriabeckham," the former professional footballer wrote in the caption, which was flooded with messages.

MORE: Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan look loved-up in behind-the-scenes snap from Brooklyn's wedding

READ: Brooklyn Beckham and new wife Nicola Peltz confirm name change after wedding

Spice Girls star Emma Bunton replied: "Absolutely beautiful @victoriabeckham." Another comment read: "Obsessed with you two [heart emoji]." A third post stated: "How gorgeous and How handsome… God bless you both a lifetime of blessings and happiness." Another follower remarked: "The most beautiful family in the world."

Fashion designer Victortia also shared the snapshot on her social media account, writing: "Proud mum and dad, congratulations Mr & Mrs Beckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckhamm."

David shared this snap with his wife Victoria from the wedding

Victoria, 47, looked ethereal in her shimmering silver slip dress complete with spaghetti straps and striking lace accents across the bodice.

MORE: David Beckham's moving speech at son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding revealed

Designed by her own label, with the help of her design director Lara Barrio, the frock was inspired by the reflection of the moonlight on the ocean at night.

She teamed it with matching heels and wore her dark hair in a chic high bun with face-framing waves highlighting her pretty features, while David looked dapper in his black Dior suit from Kim Jones, the same mastermind behind his son's wedding outfit.

The couple tied the knot on Saturday

Their son Brooklyn and Nicola exchanged their vows at her father Nelson's $103million oceanfront estate in Palm Beach on 9 April. The wedding was attended by the likes of Spice Girls stars Mel B and Mel C as well as Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and Gordon Ramsay.

Brooklyn and Nicola's big day was easily the most anticipated celebrity wedding of the year, with the couple having to postpone their nuptials for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.