Victoria Beckham flashes a smile as cosies up to husband David Beckham in new photo The Spice Girls star recently turned 48

Victoria Beckham looked radiant as she cosied up to husband David for a lovely picture during a night out in Miami with some close friends.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the fashion designer – who turned 48 last week – wrote: "Kisses from Miami!!!" The snap saw the couple pose closely, with Victoria flashing a smile against a backdrop of buildings lit up at night.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham celebrates her birthday with the most incredible cake we've ever seen

The night out comes days after celebrating a series of big family milestones. Both Victoria and David watched their eldest son Brooklyn marry the love of his life Nicola Peltz in a stunning Palm Beach wedding on 9 April. They then marked Victoria's birthday in spectacular fashion on 17 April, with many close friends and family attending a special dinner at Sushi Fly Chicken.

David, 46, penned a gushing tribute and said: "Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife, mummy & Businesswoman. Have the most amazing day because you deserve to x We all love you so much. @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

Victoria pulled out all the stops to make it a day to remember and took her whole family, including David and their children Harper, Romeo and Cruz, as well as Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan and her parents, and many other celebrity friends to the popular restaurant in Miami, which is owned by family friend Dave Grutman.

Victoria shared this sweet snap with David

After her birthday party, the former Spice Girls star thanked friends for their best wishes as she shared snaps from the celebrations. "Such a special birthday celebrating with my family and close friends," she wrote. "I love you so much @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven x.

"Feeling very blessed to have such kind and loving people in our lives here in Miami x Thank you @davegrutman and @isabelagrutman for your love and kindness always. We love you x."

