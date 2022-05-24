Victoria Beckham fawns over David Beckham as he treats her to the ultimate welcome home surprise The footballer knows how to impress!

Victoria Beckham was in for a treat on Monday! The fashion designer was welcomed home by her handsome husband David Beckham, who greeted her with a cheeky smile and a large refreshing beverage on their doorstep.

"I love you so much," wrote Victoria, whilst giving fans a glimpse inside their immaculate hallway of their £31million mansion in west London. In the video, she could be heard saying: "Now this is very impressive, this is a welcome home! I love you."

WATCH: Victoria Beckham treated to the ultimate welcome home surprise by David Beckham

This summer, the couple - who split their time between the States and the UK - will mark their 23rd wedding anniversary. During a recent interview with Grazia, the pop star-turned-fashion designer touched upon the secret to the longevity of their happy marriage.

"And they said it wouldn't last! From the minute we got married - and here we are about to celebrate 23 years," she said in a tongue-in-cheek comment.

The couple met in 1997 when David was a Manchester United footie ace and Victoria was a Spice Girl. They swiftly became one of the celebrity world's hottest couples and married just under two years later. They have since become parents to four children; Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Victoria also shared this sweet video of David over the weekend

Their marriage comes down to the fact "that we have so much respect for each other". She added: "David is an incredible dad, and husband, and he's very supportive of my work. We are really good partners."

Despite being married for over two decades, Victoria is in no rush to offer out advice to her eldest son Brooklyn and his new wife Nicola Peltz.

"Claudia and Nelson [Peltz] have also been married a long time, so Brooklyn and Nicola have both seen that growing up," she continued. "All of us are there to support them."

