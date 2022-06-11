Cruz Beckham and his new girlfriend enjoy weekend break at family's £6m Cotswolds home Victoria and David Beckham's youngest son has a new girlfriend

Cruz Beckham's new relationship appears to be going from strength to strength as he whisked his girlfriend away to his family's Cotswolds home over the weekend.

The 17-year-old split from his former girlfriend Bliss Chapman – daughter of model Rosemary Ferguson, a friend of Victoria Beckham – after an 18-month romance in March, but was spotted embracing his new love, Tana Holding, during a lowkey meal with friends in Notting Hill back in May.

Now it seems the couple is spending as much time together as they can, with Tana appearing to join Cruz at his parents' £6million countryside estate in Chipping Norton on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Cruz posted a clip of himself messing around inside his bedroom. At one point, he used a hockey stick to smack a small plastic ball into a net that was attached to a wall on the opposite side of the room.

Besides the net is a full-length mirror balancing against wooden wall panelling, which appeared to show Cruz's girlfriend Tana in the reflection watching him from the doorway.

Cruz's girlfriend can be seen in the mirror reflection

All three of the Beckham boys are lucky in love. Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz in April in a lavish wedding at the bride’s incredible family home in Florida, while middle brother Romeo has been head-over-heels for Mia Regan for three years now, with the couple recently celebrating their anniversary.

Cruz previously dated Bliss Chapman

They certainly have great role models; David and Victoria will mark their 23rd wedding anniversary this summer, and in a candid interview with Grazia in May, Victoria spoke about their happy marriage.

"And they said it wouldn't last!" she joked. "From the minute we got married - and here we are about to celebrate 23 years. David is an incredible dad, and husband, and he's very supportive of my work. We are really good partners."

