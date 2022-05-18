Cruz Beckham shows off family kitchen secret at £31m mansion

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It seems that Cruz Beckham is taking after his big brother Brooklyn by venturing into the family kitchen. The youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham took to social media to share a sneak peek into a family kitchen secret with fans – and it's not what you'd expect.

Cruz shared a snap of a personalised Nando's Peri-Peri sauce bottle with 'The Beckhams' printed on the front in their signature text. The sauce, which came in a medium heat, is from beloved South African restaurant chain Nando's, which is renowned for its cheap and cheerful chicken dishes.

The emerging singer was clearly proud of the sauce, which sat in his white fridge for all to see. The young star shared the image via Instagram with his 1.9 million followers – and all we want to know is where can we get one?

It turns out that Nando's offers personalised Peri-Peri sauce bottles in four flavours – lemon and herb, medium, garlic and hot.

Cruz shared a snap of the personalised sauce with fans

The snap of the sauce came as a bit of a surprise to fans, who are very used to seeing the family wine and dine in some of the most luxurious restaurants across the globe. In London, Victoria's go-to hotspots include Davies and Brook at Claridge's hotel, headed up by chef Daniel Humm, Soho's Golden Square for a taste of the Riviera at Folie and Harry's Bar in Mayfair, which is known for its fine Italian cuisine and famous clientele.

Cruz frequently posts snippets inside his family's array of stunning houses

David and Victoria and known for their fitness-fuelled healthy lifestyles, which revolve around working out frequently and a balanced diet. Victoria previously revealed that she typically starts each day with a dose of apple cider vinegar, along with a healthy homemade breakfast such as eggs or an all-natural cereal.

Will Nando's make an appearance on the star's menu? We're doubtful but perhaps Cruz can convince his mum that some peri-peri chicken never goes amiss.

