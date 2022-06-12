Kelly Osbourne addresses ‘cutting comments’ about Sharon and Ozzy’s marriage Sharon and Kelly both took to social media

Kelly Osborne has praised her parents' marriage after a TV reporter allegedly criticized Sharon and Ozzy's 40 years together.

READ: Sharon Osbourne reacts to daughter Kelly’s surprise pregnancy news

In a strongly worded message shared on social media, which was echoed by Sharon, Kelly said she was "hurt" by the comments about the pair's marriage, and called the reporter "shady".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's wild love story

"Sorry but I just had to say something," Kelly wrote. "My father and I watch KTLA News every morning together. To say that I am blown away by your comments on my parents marital status is an understatement."

Kelly continued: "As you reported, he is about to undergo a life changing surgery on his back that will determine the rest of his life," she continued.

MORE: Inside Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's 40-year marriage – and two splits

MORE: Kelly Osbourne's property portfolio has some major celebrity connections

"The fact that everyone could not just wish him their best and instead made such cutting comments is shameful. Is it hard for you to just be nice? My weather report is that you are shady."

It remains unclear what comments the reporter made, as KTLA have not yet made their Friday or Saturday episodes available for streaming. Sharon confirmed on 8 June that Ozzy would be having surgery in Los Angeles.

Kelly shared this statement which Sharon also posted

He had previously told Classic Rock magazine that he "can't walk properly these days".

"I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road," he added.

The couple met in 1970 when Sharon was just 18 years old and her father, Don Arden, was the manager of the rocker's band. Their relationship did not turn romantic until 1979, and they wed in Hawaii in 1982.

Kelly with her parents Ozzy and Sharon

Just seven years after they exchanged vows, their relationship hit the headlines after Ozzy reportedly attempted to strangle Sharon in an alcohol-fuelled attack. Sharon chose not to press charges and her husband spent three months in rehab.

On their 35-year anniversary in 2017, Sharon shared a throwback wedding snap and wrote: "Thank you Ozzy for 35 crazy & wonderful years. Here's to the next chapter of our lives. Love you more today than yesterday. Always remember: You carry my heart in yours, and it's getting older and needs protecting. Happy Anniversary."

Sharon's comment about protecting her heart was potentially alluding to Ozzy's infidelity with a hairstylist, which caused them to temporarily split in 2016 before rekindling their romance months later.

The pair will celebrate their 40th anniversary this year

Speaking about the affair, Sharon exclusively told HELLO!: "I felt like a fool. It was as though everyone else had known about it and that everybody was laughing at me. I felt very humiliated and belittled," but added that the husband and wife were "interwoven".

Ozzy added that their second wedding was "a new beginning" for the couple.

Read more HELLO! US stories here