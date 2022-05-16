Inside Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's 40-year marriage – and two splits The couple have remained strong through infidelity, drugs and more

Sharon Osbourne and her husband Ozzy are approaching their 40th wedding anniversary, but like everyone, their marriage has had its ups and downs.

The Talk star and the Black Sabbath singer got married in 1982 and have welcomed three children together: Aimee, 38, Kelly, 37, and Jack, 36. But that wasn't their only wedding – they also had another ceremony in 2017 following their second split. Take a look back at Sharon and Ozzy's relationship, which has remained strong throughout infidelity, drugs and the coronavirus.

How did Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne meet?

The couple met in 1970 when Sharon was just 18 years old and her father, Don Arden, was the manager of the rocker's band.

Their relationship did not turn romantic until 1979, and the couple dated for several years before getting married.

Ozzy was previously married to Thelma Riley from 1971 to 1982, during which time they welcomed daughter Jessica and son Louis. Ozzy also adopted her son Elliot.

When did Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne get married?

The pair chose a romantic destination wedding and exchanged vows in Hawaii on 4 July 1982. Ozzy rocked a white suit with a bleach blonde mullet, while his bride wore a high-neck dress and long lace-trimmed veil with her honey-coloured hair styled in elegant waves.

Sharon and Ozzy on their wedding day in 1982

Just seven years after they exchanged vows, their relationship hit the headlines after Ozzy reportedly attempted to strangle Sharon in an alcohol-fuelled attack.

"That day when I woke up in this little single cell with human [expletive] up the walls — and I thought, what the [expletive] have I done now? Has one of my practical jokes backfired? So I asked a police officer," he told The Evening Standard.

"I said: 'What am I here for?' I hadn't got a [expletive] clue. It's the most horrific feeling. He read me a piece of paper, and said, 'You're charged with attempting to murder Mrs Sharon Osbourne.' I can't tell you how I felt. I just went numb."

Sharon chose not to press charges and her husband spent three months in rehab.

On their 35-year anniversary in 2017, Sharon shared a throwback wedding snap and wrote: "Thank you Ozzy for 35 crazy & wonderful years. Here's to the next chapter of our lives. Love you more today than yesterday. Always remember: You carry my heart in yours, and it's getting older and needs protecting. Happy Anniversary."

Ozzy admitted he woke up in prison after being charged with attempted murder in 1989

In that same year, the couple renewed their vows in a secret ceremony at The Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, which took place without the knowledge of their three children. They opted for very different outfits for their second wedding with Ozzy choosing a dark suit with a purple tie, and Sharon sporting a white gown with draped sleeves which highlighted her statement red bob.

Why did Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne split?

Sharon's previous comment about protecting her heart was potentially alluding to Ozzy's infidelity with a hairstylist, which caused them to temporarily split in 2016 before rekindling their romance months later.

Speaking about the affair, Sharon exclusively told HELLO!: "I felt like a fool. It was as though everyone else had known about it and that everybody was laughing at me. I felt very humiliated and belittled," but added that the husband and wife were "interwoven".

Ozzy added that their second wedding was "a new beginning" for the couple. "I think that everyone should reaffirm their marriage. I walked out of the ceremony feeling completely refreshed: I know my wife loves me and she knows how much I love her. I’m excited for whatever our future holds," he said.

The couple share three children

The former X Factor judge and her husband also split in 2013 when Ozzy suffered a drug relapse. In her autobiography Unbreakable, Sharon admitted that she had considered a divorce before Ozzy sought professional medical help.

During an appearance on her show The Talk, Sharon admitted she "didn't realise" the extent of his drug addiction.

"It's a disease that not only hurts the person that has the disease, but it hurts the family. It hurts people that love you and we're dealing with it. We've dealt with worse and we will deal with it and this too shall pass," she said.

Both Ozzy and Sharon have also stood by one another during their health struggles, including when Sharon was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2002, and when Ozzy found out he had Parkinson's disease in 2003.

Meanwhile, the pair have both recently contracted coronavirus, and Sharon admitted she was "very worried" about Ozzy. She said at the time: "Ozzy was only diagnosed in the middle of the night our time. I spoke to him and he's OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now.

"We've gone two years without him catching Covid and it's just Ozzy's luck it would be now."

