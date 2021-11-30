Peter Andre and son Junior look so similar in heartwarming photos The pair starred in a new film

Peter Andre and son Junior looked almost identical as the pair headed to the premiere of On the Other Foot, in which they both appear in.

The father and son duo looked almost identical in a series of photos that they shared from the event, with them both wrapping up warm during the cold November night. In one photo, Peter looked nice and toasty in a thick brown fur coat, while Junior opted for a slightly less thick ensemble with a black jacket and beautiful necklace.

The first photo was taken by Peter alongside a group of friends, while a second photo from the event was taken alongside their co-stars, Tim Faraday and Aurie Styla.

The film mainly focuses on Billy Pitcher (Faraday), a racist man whose daughter begins dating a black man. When Billy goes to a congregation at their church, he wakes up as a black man (Styla) the following day.

Peter has a fairly substantial role in the film as Justin, another racist, while Junior has a smaller part as he plays Solo.

The pair looked almost identical

The star shared his involvement in the project back in July, sharing the film's poster and writing: "I'm proud to be a part of and to share the new poster for film @ontheotherfootmovie by Award winning Producer & director @therealfredinwaka." He also used the hashtag '#endracism'.

Junior, who used the same hashtag, also shared the film's poster, saying: "There's never been a more timely moment. I'm proud to be a part of and to share the new poster for film @ontheotherfootmovie by Award winning Producer & director @therealfredinwaka."

The father and son star in On the Other Foot

Earlier this month, the dad-of-four left his fans shocked when he shared a selfie, with many thinking that he had instead shared a photo of Junior.

One bewildered fan wrote: "I thought it was Junior at first glance!" while a second added: "Wow looking at you I see your boy Junior."

A third agreed, saying: "Blimey! Can see Junior in you here. Have a fab weekend Pete," and a fourth observed: "Grown up Junior right here."

