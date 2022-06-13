Princess Andre and dad Peter Andre are identical in new video The 14-year-old is just like her dad!

Princess Andre looked so grown up on Sunday as she was captured in a fun video alongside her dad Peter as the pair were in the car.

The video, which was shared to Peter's Instagram page, showed the 14-year-old dancing to the song Let's Get it Pumpin' by Mary J Blige as she filmed herself and her dad, who was driving in the sunshine.

Princess was the image of her parents in the sun-kissed clip and her infamous blonde ringlets looked as spectacular as ever.

Dad Peter looked very relaxed as he drove and kept it cool as he donned a baseball cap and white T-shirt.

Princess and Peter are so close

Peter also shared the video to his Instagram. Captioning the post, he penned: "Father and daughter. What a day. @officialprincess_andre, with a love heart emoji."

Fans were obsessed with the heartwarming clip and left messages for the pair.

One fan penned: "Such a beautiful young lady." A second added: "She’s a beautiful girl Peter, and you seem like a very good Dad."

Another even pointed out the likeness between Princess and her dad, adding: "Wee mini you."



Peter and Princess have the most hilarious breakfast conversations

A fourth replied: "Pete , so very proud of you for the way you have brought up Princess. She is So Beautiful, down to Earth & Very loving, same as Junior, he is such an amazing person, you should be very proud of them xxx."

Peter and Princess have a very close bond and the father-daughter duo are no stranger to a social media collaboration.

In March, the former pop star posted the most hilarious video of himself and Princess having breakfast.

Peter also shares son Junior with ex-wife Katie Price

In the clip, Peter said to Princess, who was staring down at her phone: "Are you gonna have a convo with me this morning or just?" she replied with a hmmm-like sound before her dad continued: "Good chat".

Peter captioned the post: "I live for our morning chats". While dad jokes are normally not well received, we have to give it to Peter as that was a good one.

Princess didn't seem too heartbroken by the jibe, as she even liked the video herself but with hair like that, can you blame her? She looked incredible.

