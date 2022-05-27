Robin Roberts steps away from GMA studios for exciting new adventure The ABC anchor revealed the news on Thursday

Robin Roberts is a fan favorite on Good Morning America so she will no doubt be missed when she steps away from the studios for an exciting new adventure.

On Thursday, Robin revealed during her morning message and prayer video on Instagram that her fans will have to go without her daily wisdom next week as she will be elsewhere on a "special assignment".

WATCH: Robin Roberts bids farewell to Good Morning America

"Glam fam and I, we're not going to be with you next week," she said at the end of the video. "We're hitting the road for a very special assignment, but we will be back before you know it."

While Robin didn't give specifics, it is highly likely that she is heading over to the UK to cover the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations for GMA. If so, Robin will still make appearances on the beloved morning show but will not be the firm fixture fans are used to seeing.

Many fans expressed their excitement for Robin's upcoming travels and urged her to "stay safe", but there were some who shared their sadness that they will miss a whole week's worth of her morning wisdom.

Robin revealed fans will be without her morning prayers for one week

One replied: "Have a great week! Catch the rainbow, smell the roses, stay safe and see you soon." A second said: "You all will be missed next week. Safe travels."

A third added: "Enjoy your trip next week. Your words will be missed. Thank you for always lifting us up when we need it most."

19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School

Robin's news comes after she addressed the tragic school shooting in Texas on Tuesday, which saw 19 children and two adults killed at the hands of a lone teenage gunman.

"A small Texas city is in shock," she said on GMA on Wednesday. "Our nation is reliving this nightmare nearly a decade after those young students in Sandy Hook were killed."

