Gayle King endearingly credits Robin Roberts for entertaining her during her Covid journey

Gayle King has finally recovered from COVID-19 – having tested positive recently after two years of avoiding it – and she has a fellow television host to credit for keeping her entertained while she was in isolation, none other than Robin Roberts!

The star took to Instagram to update fans on her health, revealing that she had taken two COVID-19 tests and both of them came back negative.

She shared a video from her home donning a form-fitting purple dress and no make-up look.

"I can't tell you how excited I am," she told fans, detailing that: "Lucky for me, my symptoms were mild, so I did a lot of reading, a lot of homework coming up this week."

As she spoke about her journey to recovery, she held in her hands both a book written by Robin, as well as People's latest issue with her on the cover. Gayle explained: "I did get to read something that had nothing to do with homework, it's to you Robin Roberts," going on to show the book, Brighter by the Day, to the camera.

"This was very helpful to me during this time," she said, as well as: "Robin Roberts Brighter by the Day. I liked Chapter Seven because it says, 'When fear knocks, let faith answer.'"

The television personality admitted to fans: "I was very scared during this, even though double boosted, double vaxxed, getting COVID was very frightening to me."

She continued to recall other inspiring moments from the book, saying: "First line of Chapter Six says, 'Positivity has no cruise control,' also true."

Gayle first tested positive on 6 June and reported about it as soon as she learned of her diagnosis

Addressing Robin, she said: "So Robin Roberts I hope you're having a great week... A bestselling book, she's on the cover of People Magazine, you go Robin Roberts."

She captioned the thoughtful and exciting post with: "All I can say is, 'Oh happy happy day!'"

