Robin Roberts urged to stay safe during powerful GMA assignment from Ukraine

Robin Roberts undertook one of the most important assignments of her life last week as she flew to Ukraine in the midst of the war to interview Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine.

The GMA star first shared the news on Thursday, sharing a poignant picture of her looking emotional and tagging the image from Kyiv.

She wrote: "Today in Kyiv I sat down with Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine.

A preview tonight with @davidmuirabc on @abcworldnewstonight. Much more of the interview tomorrow on @goodmorningamerica."

Her co-stars were quick to wish her safe travels, with Ginger Zee writing: "So grateful for this reporting, safe travels," while Sam Champion wrote: "Safe journey."

During her time in Ukraine, Robin was also able to reunite with her GMA co-star who has been reporting on the front line since the start of the war.

Backstage footage was also shared by Robin, showing her hugging her colleague after wrapping up the interview.

Robin reunited with GMA co-star Ian Pannell in Ukraine

She wrote: "Appreciated the opportunity to speak with Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine. Huge bonus was getting to hug colleague and friend @pannell.ian who has been on the frontlines covering the war from the beginning.

"The voice you hear saying 'that’s great' is @goodmorningamerica extraordinary EP @sswinkgma. She also made the trip… I and the crew are very grateful for Simone's leadership and support."

In the interview, Olena sat down with Robin and opened up about the heartbreaking situation in Ukraine, 100 days since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Olena told Robin how her nine-year-old son regularly asks her when the bloodshed will end.

"Unfortunately, I don’t think any Ukrainian would be able to answer that question," she said.

The ABC host headed to Ukraine to interview the First Lady

On the devastating moment she said goodbye to her husband Volodymyr on the first day of the war, she told Robin: "We said goodbye to one another on the very first day. And over the next two months, we only had a chance to speak via the phone."

She added that she was "proud" of her husband of nearly 20 years and told the GMA co-anchor that the world has now seen his "true identity".

