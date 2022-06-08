Robin Roberts receives beautiful tribute for pride from co-star Deborah Roberts The ABC star is out and proud

Robin Roberts is one of the most outspoken voices when it comes to rights in media and also about her own personal struggles, and received a beautiful tribute for her work for the same from one of her co-stars.

The Good Morning America anchor's frequent on-air collaborator, ABC's Deborah Roberts, shared a moving few words in honor of pride month as she also delivered an on-air report honoring her friend and colleague.

Alongside an image of the two from the set, Al Roker's wife wrote: "Wednesday wish…imagine if all of us could be fortunate enough to discover a colleague who's so much more than that.

"I'm blessed to call @robinrobertsgma a sister-friend who's truly like family. For more than 20 years we've shared laughs, tears and magical moments. Oh, and we've also reported important stories to @goodmorningamerica audiences.

"Today, we share another critically important one. Pride doesn't begin to describe my feelings for this woman… a warrior for good. Come Join us ! #pride"

Many of their friends had kind words in response, with Bobbi Brown writing: "Good humans attract other good humans. Love you both," and colleague Gio Benitez sharing a slew of heart emojis.

Deborah shared a heartfelt tribute to her co-star

A fan commented: "Heartwarming! A blessing. Thanks for sharing," with another saying: "I really believe you get back what you put out into the world."

A third wrote: "So much class in this picture," with a fourth also adding: "Love both of you!!!! Beautiful inside and out!"

Robin even had a special way to honor pride month as she appeared on the latest installment of GMA in a dress appropriate for the occasion.

While viewers don't often get to see the anchor's outfits behind her table, they got to see it in full before the show with her morning message video.

Robin certainly came dressed for the occasion

Robin wore a blue bodycon dress that featured stripes running across the waist in all the colors of the rainbow, and her fans loved it, leaving comments like: "Great dress!!!" and: "That dress looks amazing on you."

