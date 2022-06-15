Faith Hill reveals surprising condition she has for working with husband Tim McGraw She tells it like it is!

Faith Hill's move from country music into acting through her hit show, 1883, has certainly paid off, and while the show is extra special in that it allows her to work alongside her husband, Tim McGraw, she's made it clear there are rules!

The star stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk all things 1883, Tim, and family, giving viewers a glimpse into what it's really like to work side by side with your husband.

For the appearance, the actress stunned in a bright red tweed jacket paired with bell-bottom jeans, and when she stepped out, fans were so excited to see her that not only did she receive a standing ovation, but it even prompted Kelly to admit: "They don't do that for everyone."

As the host played back a clip from the series, a prequel to critically acclaimed Yellowstone, she didn't hesitate to ask Faith about the realities of working so closely with Tim.

Kelly asked her: "Were you excited to be doing it together?" and the singer surprisingly admitted: "Well, I'm intimidated by him, because he is an amazing actor."

She also went on to reveal the very specific conditions under which she agreed to work with him, explaining: "I did have the rule, for me, personally, because we've been together for so long and we are together all the time…" going on to sarcastically say: "It's glorious…" prompting a fit of laughter from the fellow singer.

Faith opens up about the reality of working with her husband

Continuing to detail her rules, she said she told him: "Look, if we're going to do this together, we cannot run lines together, ever… We cannot talk about the scene that we're filming tomorrow, ever."

Her reasoning was that: "In my opinion, the only way for me to bring… to make it feel real and authentic, it had be when the cameras are rolling, we're on set, that was the first time I met James," referring to Tim's character.

The couple debuted the hit show in December 2021

She even admitted that it was in part to prevent herself from getting in the way of her husband's creative process, explaining that since she knows him so well, if he practiced in front of her, she'd have a hard time not nitpicking his performance.

Fans raved about her tactics and both of their acting in the comments section, writing: "I love them together!" and: "1883 was fantastic!" as well as: "I love this."

