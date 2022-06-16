Geri Horner delights fans with new equine family addition The former Spice Girl was overjoyed

Geri Horner delighted fans with an adorable new photo showing off her latest chestnut equine addition, Hero.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the pop sensation posted a sweet photo of Hero playfully nuzzling Geri's cheek. The 49-year-old looked sensational in an all-white ensemble comprised of a wrap-around top, and form-fitting leggings.

She captioned the post: "Welcome Hero! New member of our team".

Her fans raced to the comments section to express their excitement, with one adding: "And then a Hero comes along. Amazing, Geri!"

Another commented: "What a beauty! I love you so much Geri".

A third remarked: "So cute! Both of you".

As an avid horse fan, Geri previously opened up about how a rescue horse helped get her "courage back".

Geri rocked an all-white ensemble

In an emotional episode of her YouTube series Rainbow Woman, she explained how her confidence plunged in her thirties after "she gave [her] life "100% to music". She added: "And then when I got to my thirties, I found it so difficult because the teenage bravado had run out and I wasn't sure where I belonged."

The heart-warming post comes after Geri recently announced she is set to receive an honorary doctorate from Sheffield Hallam University. Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the 49-year-old shared a joyous picture with her 1.2 million followers to celebrate her remarkable achievement. Geri beamed for the cameras as she posed alongside Professor Sir Chris Husbands.

Geri has been rewarded for her philanthropic work

The singer has been awarded the significant accolade to honour her work promoting and championing children, young people and women's rights over the last 25 years. Geri will collect her honorary doctorate at a degree ceremony during Sheffield Hallam's graduation fortnight in November.

Speaking of her achievement, Geri gushed: "It is a great privilege to receive this honorary award from Sheffield Hallam University. I sincerely believe education is a superpower, supporting young people with the confidence, perspective and experience to pursue their life goals and dreams."

