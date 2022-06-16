Kate Garraway finds reason to smile amid Derek's health woes

Isabelle Casey
Good Morning Britain host Kate Garray appeared all smiles on social media after recently getting candid about husband Derek's ongoing health battle. See video.
Kate Garraway took to Instagram with a joyous video on Tuesday as she celebrated the sunshine amid her husband Derek's ongoing health woes.
Captioning a video of her riding through London on a motorbike, the Good Morning Britain host penned: "When the sun comes out so do the smiles! Come join me on @smoothradio 10 to 1 every weekday for the sunniest tunes - whatever the weather."
WATCH: Kate was all smiles riding through a motorbike on Tuesday
As she rode through Leicester Square, Kate exclaimed: "Wow what a morning, this is where London comes alive," and greeted a passersby who said good morning.
Friends and fans of the star were pleased to see the star looking bright. Lorraine Kelly penned: "Love you," with a red love heart.
Kate and Derek married in 2005
A fan penned: "You're so amazing doing two jobs plus family and poorly hubby." A second wrote: "Wonderful day sun shining birds tweeting perfect."
A third added: "You are our hero, you see positivity in everything love and admire you so much."
A fourth said: "You just exude positivity and warmth."
Kate shared the emotional update on Instagram
The happy update comes just days after the mother-of-two opened up about feeling "exhausted and very fretful" in a candid post to her followers.
"Captioning a video of her "happy place", she penned: "So Derek has been in and out of hospital a lot recently - hopefully the wonderful health teams will help him improve but I woke up early feeling exhausted & very fretful.
"As you know my garden is my #happyplace so came out for some #calm and to get stuck into some weeding & planting.
Kate and Derek's home has been adapted since his illness
"It’s been ages since have been able to & I really missed it but nature hasn’t me.
"The flowers are blooming, fruits growing , leaves dancing in the breeze. Am sure there’s a message in there somewhere for how life finds a way, and I certainly feel better for being in amongst it.
"Now to get my hands dirty & get stuck in! #happysundayeveryone and hope you find some joy!"
