Kate Garraway finds reason to smile amid Derek's health woes

Kate Garraway took to Instagram with a joyous video on Tuesday as she celebrated the sunshine amid her husband Derek's ongoing health woes.

Captioning a video of her riding through London on a motorbike, the Good Morning Britain host penned: "When the sun comes out so do the smiles! Come join me on @smoothradio 10 to 1 every weekday for the sunniest tunes - whatever the weather."

WATCH: Kate was all smiles riding through a motorbike on Tuesday

As she rode through Leicester Square, Kate exclaimed: "Wow what a morning, this is where London comes alive," and greeted a passersby who said good morning.

Friends and fans of the star were pleased to see the star looking bright. Lorraine Kelly penned: "Love you," with a red love heart.

Kate and Derek married in 2005

A fan penned: "You're so amazing doing two jobs plus family and poorly hubby." A second wrote: "Wonderful day sun shining birds tweeting perfect."

A third added: "You are our hero, you see positivity in everything love and admire you so much."

A fourth said: "You just exude positivity and warmth."

Kate shared the emotional update on Instagram

The happy update comes just days after the mother-of-two opened up about feeling "exhausted and very fretful" in a candid post to her followers.

"Captioning a video of her "happy place", she penned: "So Derek has been in and out of hospital a lot recently - hopefully the wonderful health teams will help him improve but I woke up early feeling exhausted & very fretful.

"As you know my garden is my #happyplace so came out for some #calm and to get stuck into some weeding & planting.

Kate and Derek's home has been adapted since his illness

"It’s been ages since have been able to & I really missed it but nature hasn’t me.

"The flowers are blooming, fruits growing , leaves dancing in the breeze. Am sure there’s a message in there somewhere for how life finds a way, and I certainly feel better for being in amongst it.

"Now to get my hands dirty & get stuck in! #happysundayeveryone and hope you find some joy!"

