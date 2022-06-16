James Martin and girlfriend Louise Davies make stunning rare appearance at Royal Ascot The celebrity chef has been in a relationship with the TV producer since 2011

James Martin tends to keep his relationship with long-term partner Louise Davies on the down-low, so it was a welcome surprise to see the couple attend Royal Ascot on Thursday.

Dressed to the nines for Ladies' Day, the celebrity chef and his TV producer girlfriend looked fabulous in their attire - with Louise wearing a midnight blue silky number and James in a three-piece suit complete with a top hat.

Louise, who has been in a relationship with James since 2011, added a statement white hat and a vibrant red handbag to her look. She appeared to be in great spirits, strolling along the course arm-in-arm with James.

The celebrity chef and TV presenter rarely comments on his romance with Louise, however, in 2019, he revealed he has no plans to propose or start a family.

When asked about plans to walk down the aisle, James told the Sunday People: "No, it doesn't interest me in the slightest, mainly because I've catered for so many weddings, really. I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks."

James and Louise attended Royal Ascot on Thursday

The 49-year-old star explained that he prefers to spend his hard-earned cash on his hobbies and interests, namely his car collection which includes a Chevrolet Corvette, a Lotus 340R, a 1948 Maserati and two retired Formula One motors.

"My mates come round to my house and they look into my garage and I go, 'These are my babies, these are my things,' but you know, it's each to their own, isn't it?" he said.

The couple have been together since 2011

James met TV producer Louise when he participated in Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2010. While the chef didn't win big on the competition, he did catch the eye of the TV producer and the pair have been dating ever since.

