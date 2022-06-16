Loose Women's Coleen Nolan shares stunning selfie ahead of daughter Ciara's epic milestone

Coleen Nolan shared a stunning selfie from an aeroplane as she revealed she was travelling to see her daughter Ciara who is celebrating her 21st birthday this weekend.

MORE: Coleen Nolan almost didn't meet Tinder boyfriend Michael – see marriage plans

Taking to her Instagram, the Loose Women star penned: "Finally on my way home, it’s party time this weekend for @ciarafensome 21st… don’t know who’s more excited, me or her? Hope you’re all enjoying this gorgeous weather and have a lovely time whatever you’re doing."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan discusses wedding dilemma with Loose Women co-stars

In the snap, the 57-year-old was beaming as she posed for a smiley selfie.

READ: Coleen Nolan shares hilarious moment with new family member

SEE: Loose Women stars' sultry wedding dresses: Christine Lampard, Ruth Langsford, more

Friends and fans were quick to weigh in on the exciting snap. One follower penned: "Wow your baby is 21. Hope you have a fantastic birthday weekend full of memories and new ones to be made. You're looking great @coleen_nolan."

Coleen was glowing in the selfie

A second replied: "@coleen_nolan there she is! Gorgeous picture of you! Have a lovely week and hope you all have a great time at ciara’s party! Sending lots of love."

A third added: "Hope you have a great weekend Coleen and Ciara enjoys her birthday and a stunning pic of you."

A fourth said: "Beautiful as always Coleen, hope you have a fab time partying."

Ciara is the image of her mother

The ITV star is a doting mother-of-three with daughter Ciara, her thirty-three-year-old son Shane and 29-year-old son Jake Roche

On Wednesday, Coleen asked her fellow Loose Women panellists for their advice on Wednesday's instalment of the show regarding Shane's upcoming wedding.

The TV star was unsure what outfit to wear as mother-of-the-groom, telling Jane Moore, Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards that she didn't want to outshine the bride.

Coleen and her two sons

"I'm mother-of-the-groom, so I'm in that dilemma of what does the mother-of-the-groom wear?" Coleen said.

She added: "Because everywhere you go, it's always classed as mother-of-the-bride which obviously is very important because it's the bride that's given away, and I've left it three weeks before the wedding."

The star continued: "I've seen [daughter-in-law] Maddie in her dress and she is breathtaking, I can't wait for you all to see it. You'll never outshine her but you don't want to look like you're trying to."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.