James Middleton shares emotional tribute to wife Alizée Thevenet The businessman had some special words

James Middleton marked International Women's Day for an emotional message to the women in his life and a rare photo of his wife Alizée Thevenet.

The businessman shared a photo of his beloved bottle-feeding a baby lamb, as she sat in the back of their Land Rover, with two of the family's dogs surrounding them. Alizée was perfectly dressed for her environment, as she looked stunning in a pair of jeans, a white shirt and brown jacket. She also wore a blue bracelet and a silver watch as she held the baby animal.

In an emotional message, James paid a tribute not only to his wife, but also his sisters, the Duchess of Cambridge and Pippa Middleton, and their mother Carole Middleton.

"Celebrating International Women's Day through our love of dogs, because they are Woman's best friend too," he wrote.

"I am fortunate to be surrounded by incredible women, my wife, my mother, my sisters, my friends, my colleagues and many more who inspire me every day. Happy International Women's day."

James had a beautiful tribute to the women in his life

Fans were quick to respond to his emotional post, as one responded: "Happy International Women's Day to all the Middleton women and all the women in the world."

A second added: "Beautiful picture and words," while a third posted: "The power of wonderful women! Bravo!"

A fourth complimented: "I always love your beautiful photographs. They are amazing!" while many more were left speechless and shared strings of heart emojis.

The pair married last year

The pair recently marked their first Valentine's Day as a married couple, and James made sure to pull out all the stops to make sure Alizée had a night to remember.

The 34-year-old, who lives in the countryside with his beautiful French wife, shared a clip of himself sweetly feeding her some cheese which was baked over a roaring fire.

"The way to a French girl's heart. Happy Valentine's Day," he simply wrote. In another snap he posted, his partner was seen wrapped up in a winter coat as she sat outside a wooden building alongside four of the couple's dogs.

