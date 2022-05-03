Duchess Kate's brother James Middleton talks baby plans in rare interview

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother James Middleton has opened up about future family plans with his wife Alizée Thevenet in a very rare new interview.

During a chat with the Daily Mail, James was quizzed on his future baby plans. He explained that baby goats are the only little ones he's looking after for now, but he did say that he and Alizee are "keen" to start a family. He told the publication, "I think children are inevitably going to be our next direction and we’re both very keen and happy to let nature take its course".

James is already a proud uncle to Kate Middleton's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Pippa Middleton's two kids, Grace and Arthur.

The couple are kept busy at the moment with their six pet dogs, Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel and Nala. The beautiful pooches are beloved members of the family and feature heavily on James' Instagram feed. They've even appeared at the dining table in one funny snap!

James and Alizee are planning on starting a family

After relocating from London to the Berkshire countryside, they have been enjoying the quiet life away from the hustle of the city. In the same interview, James touched upon their big move and their slower pace of life.

"Living in London, you don’t have community," he admitted. "You don’t get to know the things in life that people care about. We are so lucky to live in a small village with 100 people and two pubs. Our house dates back to the 16th century, so when it’s windy it blows through the drawing room. But that’s the charm."

Their country abode is home to six dogs

Fans have seen glimpses of their stunning home online and highlights of the property include the exposed brickwork inside, the cosy fireplaces and the authentic wooden beams throughout. They also have an idyllic conservatory attached to the house.

