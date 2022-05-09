James Middleton reveals how he boosts his mood when he's feeling low The Duchess of Cambridge's brother has been open about his depression battle

James Middleton has shared how he boosts his mood when he's feeling low. The Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother, who has always been open about how he overcame his battle with depression, is a great lover of the outdoors and in particular, taking his six dogs for walkies.

Speaking to HELLO! for our Mental Health Digital Issue guest-edited by Scarlett Moffatt, James said: "I'm a great believer in being outdoors, whether in the city or the countryside. Putting yourself first to take a moment is sometimes hard but so important. To get outside and away from the stagnant air inside is uplifting."

"I also enjoy taking my six dogs for walks," added James, who is ambassador for Goodwoof, a festival dedicated to dogs which takes place at Goodwood Kennels in West Sussex on 28 and 29 May. "It's lovely when people are interested in my dogs. They stop and say, 'Please can we say hi to them?' Before we know it, we're chatting.

James can always count on his pet dogs to lift his mood

"If you don't have a dog, maybe you could volunteer at a local shelter. Most charities need volunteers to help with the dogs, or to foster them. The Dogs Trust and Battersea Dogs Home both do fostering programmes – before they find their forever home they need to get used to living in a house.

"You can tell a dog your darkest thoughts and trust them because they won't tell anyone else. To put your emotions into words to your dog is a release."

James attends the launch of the George Charitable Dogs Committee

James, 35, is a mental health advocate and often speaks about relying on his beloved pets in times of need. He has also sought professional help, with members of his family, including the Duchess, joining him in his therapy sessions.

"That was so important," James previously told The Telegraph. "Because it helped them understand me and how my mind was working. And I think the way the therapy helped me was that I didn't need my family to say, 'What can we do?' The only thing they could do was just to come to some of the therapy sessions to start to understand."

