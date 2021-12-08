James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet make rare appearance as newlyweds

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

James Middleton and new wife Alizee Thevenet have made a rare joint appearance as newlyweds as they supported James' sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, as she hosted a carol concert.

The Together At Christmas carol service was hosted and spearheaded by the Duchess, and supported by The Royal Foundation, to pay tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the UK who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic. The event featured carols sung by the Westminster Abbey choir alongside Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding – who performed at the Cambridges' wedding reception in 2011.

James looked very dashing in a suit as he arrived at Westminster Abbey with his wife and sister, Pippa Middleton.

Alizee looked beautiful in an eye-catching suit that featured a gorgeous red geometric pattern and some brown shoes, while Pippa looked sensational in a large green coat and heels.

The Middletons were also joined by parents Michael and Carole, with Michael opting for a suit like his son, while Carole looked so elegant in a large auburn coat.

The Middletons arrived to support Kate

All three of the ladies wore their hair down with Alizee's flowing over her shoulders, and Carole and Pippa wearing their locks loose.

James and Alizee have made infrequent appearances since their intimate wedding in September, and they appeared alongside Kate at the Royal Variety Performance last month.

While Prince William and Kate were photographed on their way into the venue, their special guests were only spotted by an eagle-eyed attendee, who shared their observation to Twitter.

The Middletons are very close to Kate and it was a sweet gesture for them to be included in the festivities in what was the royal couple's fourth appearance at the special event.

They all looked amazing as they arrived

Following his wedding to Alizee, James took a social media break, but when he returned he shared a heartfelt message with his followers.

I've been so immersed in embracing & enjoying the first few months of being with my new wife [heart emoji]. I've realised I have unintentionally taken a social detox… which I suppose is no bad thing… BUT we are back - hope you don't mind."

He finished by saying: "I highly recommend taking a social media detox from time to time - in fact I believe the saying is disconnect to reconnect. Over the last few months many of you have reached out… and thank you for checking up on me it means a lot #socialdetox."

