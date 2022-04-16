James Middleton inundated with love after 'wonderful' celebration The Duchess of Cambridge's brother had much to celebrate

James Middleton was inundated with love after he shared a sweet new message to mark his 35th birthday on Friday.

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to his family and friends alongside a happy photo of himself cuddling up to a Herdwick sheep. He penned: "It's my Birthday & I'm as happy as this Herdwick.

"Thank you for all the wonderful birthday wishes. I definitely don't feel wiser but do feel older but looking back over the years I am hugely grateful for all my wonderful family, friends & animals who I share my life with…without you I wouldn’t be ME!"

James' famous friends and followers rushed to send him birthday wishes, with Matt Baker responding: "Happy Birthday James here's your Cake mate," alongside a cake emoji.

One fan wrote: "Such a beautiful picture. Happy birthday James! I wish you all the best." A second said: "Happy birthday sweet James! All the best wishes to you!!! Happy Easter to your beautiful family and a happy first Easter with your wife!"

James shared this sweet photo on his birthday

James' birthday celebrations were extra special this year as it marked his first birthday as a married man. He tied the knot with his wife Alizée Thevenet on 11 September and they will celebrate their first wedding anniversary later this year.

The couple wed surrounded by friends and family in Bormes-les-Mimosas, famous for being one of the most beautiful villages in the Côte d'Azur. They are the proud owners of six dogs, Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mable and Nala, who all live in their countryside home.

James has his dog, Ella, to thank for introducing him to his wife. Recalling how he first met financial expert Alizée, he previously shared with The Telegraph: "The two of us (Ella and me) were at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea.

James married Alizée in 2021

"Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace.

"However, she made a beeline for Alizée. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back," he explained. "But Alizée thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention.

"Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club, and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."

