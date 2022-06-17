David Beckham reveals Victoria Beckham's regret over World Cup behaviour in surprise confession The former football got candid with teammate Gary Neville

David Beckham and his wife Victoria are one of pop culture's most iconic couples, often dominating headlines at major events.

However almost 16 years ago, during the 2006 World Cup in Germany, all eyes were on Victoria and her fellow WAG brigade which also consisted of Cheryl and Coleen Rooney.

In an interview for Gary Neville's The Overlap YouTube channel, David – who was the England team's captain – confessed one of his regrets from the time.

He revealed that the wives and girlfriends of the squad went "too far" when it came to courting attention with their designer outfits and photo opportunities at matches.

"I think there was attention on them," he said. "I always believed as an England captain, having wives and girlfriends and the kids around wasn't a bad thing. Once you're in a training camp, you're in training camp, you have to focus, but I think at the start of a tournament, it's not a bad thing."

David and Victoria pictured during the Germany World Cup

Admitting that Victoria also grimaces at the thought of their behaviour, David added: "Looking back, that whole culture - there was a lot of attention around that and whether people behaved themselves in the right manner, I don't know.

"Even Victoria - she's the first to say now, 'What was I doing, what was I wearing, why would I do that? It did [go too far].'

Victoria seen with fellow WAG Cheryl

"There was more spoken about the WAGs than football. At the time, players want to focus on the tournament. It went too far, but I do believe having the WAGs and family around is a good thing."

During England's match against Trinidad and Tobago, Victoria wore a red 'England Rocks' tank top with tiny white shorts – an outfit which is often looked back on.

