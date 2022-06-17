Kaley Cuoco introduces boyfriend Tom Pelphrey to BFF – but does she approve? The Flight Attendant star went public with the Ozark actor in May

Kaley Cuoco's relationship with Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey appears to be going from strength to strength.

The Flight Attendant star has been happily sharing loved-up photos with Tom since going public with their relationship in May, and they've now reached an important milestone – meeting the friends.

Kaley revealed on Thursday that she and Tom went on their first double-date with her close friend and assistant, Emma Madeline Ross, and her boyfriend.

Emma posted a sweet photo of the foursome on her Instagram Stories, which showed them all cuddled up while smiling widely for a selfie, and she wasted no time in letting Kaley know she approves of her new boyfriend.

"Double Date @tommypelphrey is now Emma Approved," she captioned the photo. Kaley was clearly relieved as she reshared the image on her own Story and captioned it: "Phew!"

Tom has been 'approved' by Kaley's assistant Emma

Kaley reached another huge milestone with Tom back in May when she visited his hometown of New Jersey to meet his parents – and it seems they welcomed her with open arms.

She shared an impossibly cute picture from the actor's family home which showed her holding a chocolate cake decorated with M&M's and written in pink frosting was: "Welcome to NJ Kaley!"

The star nearly broke the internet when she went public with their relationship earlier in May with a series of cozy snapshots. Along with many shots of her comfy life at home, she included ones of moments with the Ozark star and also their dogs.

The couple went public in May

Tom returned the favor by posting a pair of polaroid snapshots of the couple looking as joyful as ever with a heartfelt quote he selected as a tribute to her.

"But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you've ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother's beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day," he started, talking of the tough times he went through before finding love.

"Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving," it concluded.

